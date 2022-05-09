2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Handyman on the run after violent sexual assault of 70-year-old woman, police say

Police are looking for Elga Harper, 40. They say he likely has a clean-shaven face at this time.
Police are looking for Elga Harper, 40. They say he likely has a clean-shaven face at this time.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police in Tulsa are looking for a handyman who they say violently raped a 70-year-old woman at her home, resulting in “extremely serious injuries.”

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers responded to a call at the home Wednesday evening when the victim reported that her handyman beat her and sexually assaulted her inside her home.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries to her head, face and body, police said.

Police are now looking for 40-year-old Elga Harper. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Police said once Harper is captured, he will be charged with two counts of first-degree rape, first degree robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery, and assault and battery by means likely to produce death.

Detectives said while Harper has a beard in most photographs, they believe he likely shaved his face to change his appearance.

Police are asking anyone who sees Harper to call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the parade ring with Princess Alexandra in a...
Queen Elizabeth won’t attend Parliament opening due to mobility issues
FILE IMAGE - Bahamas Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said Monday that officials also collected...
Bahamas calls on US labs to help solve deaths of 3 tourists at resort
FILE - Celebrity chef Mario Batali appears at his arraignment on a charge of indecent assault...
Accuser testifies in Mario Batali sexual misconduct trial
After years of controversy in the horse racing industry, insiders say they have hope a new law...
Betting on Change: Horseracing long plagued with scandals and equine fatalities
The Biden administration announced on Monday that 20 internet companies have agreed to provide...
Biden starts program to provide discounted internet service