Litchfield authorities search for good Samaritans who saved life of motorcycle crash victim

LITCHFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Did you help save a motorcyclist Thursday, May 5, after a serious injury crash?

Litchfield Fire and Rescue is looking for you, with officials stating that two good Samaritans saved a life.

Their quick-thinking was “crucial in the survival” of an injured rider, according to Litchfield Fire and Rescue.

Officials said the pair were the first people on the crash scene, and they applied a tourniquet to the injured rider before EMS got there.

If you have information that could help, contact Litchfield Fire and Rescue by sending a Facebook message.

