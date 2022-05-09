Lyndhurst Police names vehicle connected to suspect wanted for shooting business owner in the head

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - A car was identified in connection to a man wanted for shooting a local business owner in the head on May 8, according to Lyndhurst Police Chief Patrick Rhode.

A blue 2008 Volkswagen Jetta with Ohio registration HBG72652 has been listed in connection to the shooting.

Police confirmed that it was reported stolen out of Warrensville Heights May 1.

Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Dailyn Ferguson, the owner of DF Kickz located at 5412 Mayfield Rd., according to a news release

Police responded to multiple 911 calls near the business located at 5412 Mayfield Rd. around 6:30 p.m., according to a previous report.

Once officers arrived, they found a man who was shot at least once, which included a shot in the head, inside of his car, Chief Rhode said.

The man was taken to Hillcrest Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, officials confirmed.

Upon a preliminary investigation, officers found that a dark-colored vehicle pulled into the parking lot of the business, opened fire, and fled south on Biltmore Road, Rhode said.

Officers are still gathering information on the suspect and the type of gun that was used in the shooting, the release said.

This incident is in the early stages of investigation by the Lyndhurst Police Department Detective Bureau and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), officials said.

The suspect is wanted for a felonious assault with a firearm charge, according to the report.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Lyndhurst Police Department Detective Bureau.

Additionally, the Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County tipline can be contacted at 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463), or www.25crime.com.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new information is released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

