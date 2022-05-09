2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man overdoses on heroin, woman arrested with drug charges at Orlando Park, Willoughby police say

A 32-year-old woman hung up on 911 operators and left an overdosing man in fear she would be arrested, police say.
Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman pled not guilty on May 9 to two drug charges after leaving a man who was overdosing on heroin at Orlando Park on Sunday, according to the Wickliffe Police Department.

Melissa Hotchkiss, 32, called 911 at around 8:40 p.m. on March 8 to report a man potentially overdosing on drugs, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Hotchkiss then refused to give any other information to dispatchers and hung up, the post said.

Officers locate male overdosing in Orlando park after 911 call On Sunday at approx. 2039 hrs. Officer responded to a...

Posted by Wickliffe Police Department on Monday, May 9, 2022

Officers found the 23-year-old man under the pavilion at the park and gave the man NARCAN to begin reviving him, officers said.

The man was taken to Lake West Hospital for treatment, the post said.

After an investigation into the call, police found Hotchkiss near the park on Rickey Lane, police said.

She admitted to calling 911 after her friend snorted heroin, attempted CPR, calling 911, and then leaving the area with an assortment of drugs and drug paraphernalia in fear she would be arrested, the post says.

Hotchkiss, who had prior warrants for multiple drug-related charges, was arrested for possession of meth, possession of heroin and possession of drug instruments, the post said.

Hotchkiss is currently being held on $25,000 bond at the Lake County Jail, according to court dockets.

The man will be charged at a later date, police confirmed.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Man pleads guilty of stabbing 74-year-old Mansfield woman during 2021 home invasion
