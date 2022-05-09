Man overdoses on heroin, woman arrested with drug charges at Orlando Park, Willoughby police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman pled not guilty on May 9 to two drug charges after leaving a man who was overdosing on heroin at Orlando Park on Sunday, according to the Wickliffe Police Department.

Melissa Hotchkiss, 32, called 911 at around 8:40 p.m. on March 8 to report a man potentially overdosing on drugs, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Hotchkiss then refused to give any other information to dispatchers and hung up, the post said.

Officers found the 23-year-old man under the pavilion at the park and gave the man NARCAN to begin reviving him, officers said.

The man was taken to Lake West Hospital for treatment, the post said.

After an investigation into the call, police found Hotchkiss near the park on Rickey Lane, police said.

She admitted to calling 911 after her friend snorted heroin, attempted CPR, calling 911, and then leaving the area with an assortment of drugs and drug paraphernalia in fear she would be arrested, the post says.

Hotchkiss, who had prior warrants for multiple drug-related charges, was arrested for possession of meth, possession of heroin and possession of drug instruments, the post said.

Hotchkiss is currently being held on $25,000 bond at the Lake County Jail, according to court dockets.

The man will be charged at a later date, police confirmed.

