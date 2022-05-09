2 Strong 4 Bullies
Medical examiner identifies man killed in stabbing in Maple Heights

By Avery Williams and Tiarra Braddock
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The 45-year-old man killed Friday after being stabbed in Maple Heights has been identified.

Andre Bell, of Cleveland, died of his injuries at Marymount Hospital, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

Maple Heights police said officers found Bell with stab wounds inside a living room in the 18000 block of Mapleboro Avenue.

According to police, officers have detained and questioned a woman in connection to the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau by calling (216) 587-9624 or emailing detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.

