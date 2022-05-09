Monkey found in deplorable conditions at time of rescue, prosecutor says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A monkey seized by animal control was found in such poor condition that Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said the animal looked like he was in a “concentration camp.”

“Neo,” a black-capped capuchin monkey, was found by animal control inside the Westwood home of Adam Kordes in February.

Animal authorities were alerted to his possible abuse by a veterinarian in Florida who had seen videos of Neo and thought he had ingested Xanax and/or cocaine, according to Deters.

The capuchin monkey, whom Kordes claims is his emotional support animal, tested positive for amphetamines, Deters said.

Kordes’ attorney, Lisa Rabanus, says her client did not give Neo drugs.

“He didn’t give the monkey any drugs,” Rabanus said. “Other people got involved when he reached out for help because the monkey had gotten chocolate.”

Neo lived in deplorable conditions, Deters described, saying this case is tugging at the heartstrings of people in his office. The prosecutor said they even made “We are fighting for Neo” buttons.

“He has not mistreated this animal,” Rabanus said. “He loves his little monkey as a child. As if it’s his little boy.”

Once Neo was removed from Kordes, he underwent drug rehab treatment at a facility in Indiana.

Neo got better and was transferred to a Florida animal care facility where he is now “thriving,” Deters explained.

Neo is said to be "thriving" in his Florida facility, Prosecutor Joe Deters said. (Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office)

Kordes is attempting to get Neo back despite being indicted on charges of animal cruelty and having a weapon while under disability, the prosecutor said Monday. The weapons charge stems from when Kordes was deemed incompetent to stand trial in connection with a deadly 2017 crash.

Therefore, he is not allowed to possess a gun, Deters said.

Prosecutor Deters said his office will fight every attempt Kordes makes to get Neo back.

Kordes did own another monkey prior to buying Neo in August 2021. Kordes’ first monkey died under unknown circumstances, but Deters said he would suspect abuse was a factor.

Kordes was released on his own recognizance after his arraignment on May 12. His next court appearance is May 25.

