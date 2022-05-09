National gas prices reach record high, again

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The national average for a gallon of gas hit $4.34 a over the weekend, which ties the previous all-time record set on March 10 of this year according to the prices tracking website GasBuddy.

This past week the national average jumped by 13.6 cents a gallon.

In Ohio the current average is $4.11, just under the state record of $4.15 set March 29 of this year.

The continued war in Ukraine, along with demand rising because of more people on the roads are blamed for the continued record setting prices.

Crude oil is also trading high on the market because of a lack of supply, pushing gas prices up according to Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

“Gasoline and diesel prices alike saw strong upward momentum last week as oil prices continued to climb after the EU (European Union) signaled its desire to sanction Russian oil. In addition, U.S. petroleum inventories saw yet another weekly decline as we near the start of summer driving season,” said De Haan.

Today in #Chicago… highest ever. Diesel jumped 50c/gal from last time, gasoline jumped 25c/gal. pic.twitter.com/UZeEIYfgAz — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 7, 2022

