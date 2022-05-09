Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny days and warmer temperatures next few days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We call it a “Blocking Weather Pattern.” This means that things aren’t moving much at all across the country. We have high pressure in control of our weather scene here in Ohio. The air mass continues to warm. We are in a dry spell right now. No rain in the forecast much of this week. Sunshine today through Wednesday. We will have lake breezes each afternoon so you’ll cool down where these set up. We should see a high around the 80 degree mark on Wednesday.

