Meet an Ohio man helping those who need it most in Ukraine

HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio man is risking his life to help those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

David Lee, who grew in Norwalk in Huron County, now works as a missionary in Romania.

However, when conflict broke out in the neighboring country of Ukraine, Lee said God called him to provide aid in the form of food, bandages, medicine and even a generator.

Lee said his group is highly focused on bringing items that others can’t -- like specialized equipment.

Lee is working with a doctor in Ukraine so the goods go to those who need them most.

