Ohio mom sets post-pregnancy goal of running marathon after each birth

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bailey Wells said after the birth of her first child, she started a new tradition.

“I wanted to do something that was going to be for me, and something that got me back into my body and feeling a little more like myself,” said Wells.

So she started running marathons.

“The discipline, the ambition, the rigor of running a marathon was second only to pregnancy and childbirth,” she said.

She ran the Chicago marathon, where she was living at the time and finished.

After the birth of her daughter, she kept going. Before long, running races and marathons kept her motivated.

“It was the only thing that felt it could match the bigness of childbirth and the fullness of parenting,” Wells said. “It’s being able to do something as equally that requires day in and day out dedication and thoughtfulness and preparation. It pushes you to points you didn’t even know existed.”

She keeps a box of memories, with badge numbers, medals and ribbons.

For the first time, she’ll run the Cleveland Marathon and has been training for the last 5 months.

Wells says she’s elated to have this outlet and encourages other mothers to find their thing that makes them happy.

“Without overreaching, I think every mother is doing beyond the best that they can do,” she said. “I think that what they do is such a gift to be able to raise kids and foster and nurture... It’s not selfish to say you need to do something to make yourself whole.”

The 2022 Cleveland Marathon is May 21 and 22.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

