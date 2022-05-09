Residents react after a shooting near a local iconic nursing home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A resident who wanted to stay anonymous referred to the terrifying sound of gunshots over the weekend near the Eliza Bryant nursing home at 7201 Wade Park Ave.

“We heard gunshots boom, boom, boom!”

First responders were called to the area around 1 pm on Saturday.

Cleveland ems confirmed a 39-year-old man was rushed to UH in serious condition after being shot.

“This ain’t ever happen before this is the first time it ever happened.”

Security guard joseph logorda tells 19 news he received some surprising instructions from a colleague when he arrived to work on Saturday.

“The security guard who was here Saturday said don’t wait in your car someone was shot in their car 11 times,” he said.

Meanwhile -- the Eliza Bryant nursing home is set to close its door in exactly a month – on June 8th.

The facility has served the Cleveland community for more than a century.

Danielle Sydnor is with the board of trustees.

“Anytime you’re dealing with the lives of people who have entrusted you with their loved ones and their care it is a very difficult decision for the board to get to the place where we knew that we had to make this decision,” she said.

No word yet on the man’s condition.

Cleveland Police continues to investigate this shooting.

