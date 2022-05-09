Son kills mom in Maple Heights days ahead of Mother’s Day, police say

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights police confirmed Monday that a son is accused of fatally shooting his mother last week just days ahead of Mother’s Day.

Maple Heights police said Darryl Thaxton, 39, has been charged with the aggravated murder of Carolyn Thaxton, 66.

Darryl allegedly shot Carolyn in the chest outside a daycare classroom window on Thursday, May 5.

According to police, Darryl was arrested the same day at a gas station.

Court records show he is due Monday in Garfield Heights Municipal Court for arraignment.

