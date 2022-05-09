2 Strong 4 Bullies
Son kills mom in Maple Heights days ahead of Mother’s Day, police say

Darryl Thaxton
Darryl Thaxton(Source: Maple Heights Police Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights police confirmed Monday that a son is accused of fatally shooting his mother last week just days ahead of Mother’s Day.

Maple Heights police said Darryl Thaxton, 39, has been charged with the aggravated murder of Carolyn Thaxton, 66.

Maple Heights daycare teacher saves students as shooting happens right outside their classroom window

Darryl allegedly shot Carolyn in the chest outside a daycare classroom window on Thursday, May 5.

According to police, Darryl was arrested the same day at a gas station.

Court records show he is due Monday in Garfield Heights Municipal Court for arraignment.

