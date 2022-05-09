2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect still at large after shooting man in the head, Lyndhurst police says

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - Lyndhurst police began to search for a suspect after a man was shot in the head on May 8, according to Lyndhurst Police Chief Patrick Rhode.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls near a business located at 5412 Mayfield Rd. around 6:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Once officers arrived, they found a man who was shot at least once, which included a shot in the head, inside of his car, Chief Rhode said.

The man was taken to Hillcrest Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, officials confirmed.

Upon a preliminary investigation, officers found that a dark-colored vehicle pulled into the parking lot of the business, opened fire, and fled south on Biltmore Road, Rhode said.

Officers are still gathering information on the suspect and the type of gun that was used in the shooting, the release said.

This incident is in the early stages of investigation by the Lyndhurst Police Department Detective Bureau and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), officials said.

The suspect is wanted for a felonious assault with a firearm charge, according to the report.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Lyndhurst Police Department Detective Bureau.

Additionally, the Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County tipline can be contacted at 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463), or www.25crime.com.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new information is released.

