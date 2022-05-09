2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

US Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for aggravated murder in Summit County

A fugitive is wanted for aggravated murder by the U.S. Marshals and Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
Leslie Lopez is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for aggravated murder.
Leslie Lopez is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for aggravated murder.(Source: U.S. Marshal's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals and Summit County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a fugitive wanted for aggravated murder.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Leslie Lopez, 25, is wanted for her involvement in a shooting in Akron in January.

A 26-year-old man was shot while standing on his front porch at 11:40 p.m. Jan. 29, who later died from his injuries, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Lopez is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Lopez was last known to be living in Akron and Cleveland.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. (1-866-492-6833)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

Cleveland's Little Italy neighborhood gets extra protection if new policing plan passes
Cleveland looks to allow CWRU and UCI to help police Little Italy
1 dead, 3 injured after high-speed crash in Summit County, police say
A man robbed an Akron CVS store at gunpoint in the early morning of May 7
Man wanted after robbing Akron CVS at gunpoint, police say
Darryl Thaxton
Son kills mom in Maple Heights days ahead of Mother’s Day, police say