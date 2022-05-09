US Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for aggravated murder in Summit County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals and Summit County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a fugitive wanted for aggravated murder.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Leslie Lopez, 25, is wanted for her involvement in a shooting in Akron in January.

A 26-year-old man was shot while standing on his front porch at 11:40 p.m. Jan. 29, who later died from his injuries, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Lopez is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Lopez was last known to be living in Akron and Cleveland.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. (1-866-492-6833)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.