Vigil held for Cleveland woman who has been missing nearly a year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Activist groups Survivors/Victims of Tragedy, Inc. and Black on Black Crime, Inc. are holding a vigil for missing 27-year-old Rajah McQueen Monday at 6 pm at East 103 and Miles Avenue.

McQueen had just come back home from her college and was last seen driving around 7:30 am near 131st and Harvard in her 2018 Nissan Sentra on June 26, 2021, according to police

Police said a few hours later, her car was seen again near Union and Broadway. However, this time her car had bullet holes on the roof and passenger side, missing hubcaps, a “dealer’s” license plate in the rear window, and someone else driving the car.

The FBI has a $25,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information leading to the whereabouts of Rajah McQueen or her car.

If you have any information please call Cleveland Police Department, Det. Callahan, at 216.623.3188.

