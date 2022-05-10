2 houses, car, riddled with bullets during drive-by shooting on Cleveland’s East side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officers opened an investigation after two homes and a car on Cleveland’s East Side were riddled by gunfire early Tuesday morning, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of E. 120th St. at 1:30 a.m. May 10, Sgt. Ciaccia told 19 News.

The shots came from a person who was driving a dark-colored car, police said.

Nobody was hurt during the shooting, officials said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

