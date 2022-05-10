2 teens arrested after police chase with stolen car ends in crash at empty Cleveland RTA station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland teens were arrested after an early morning police chase involving a stolen car ended with a crash into an empty RTA shelter in Cleveland on May 10, according to Lt. Daniel Ciryak from the Parma Police Department.

The chase started around 1 a.m. when a Parma officer tried to pull over a grey Ford Fusion that did not have a visible plate, according to a news release.

The car began fleeing from police on Orchard Avenue, which made its way onto Brookpark Road where officers deployed spike strips to stop the car, the release said.

The car continued to drive on Peal Road and led police onto State Road when the driver lost control and crashed into an empty RTA station, Lt. Ciryak said.

The driver was then arrested after a brief foot chase and the passenger was arrested immediately after exiting the car, police said.

The offenders, both 16-year-olds from Cleveland, were not injured in the crash, the release said.

Officers learned shortly after the crash the Ford was previously reported stolen out of Cleveland, Lt. Ciryak said.

The two were taken to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center, Lt. Ciryak said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new information is released.

