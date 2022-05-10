2 Strong 4 Bullies
4-year-old boy’s death ruled a homicide by Cuyahoga County medical examiner

Musiah Wadud
Musiah Wadud(Family of Musiah Wadud)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the death of a 4-year-old Euclid boy has been ruled a homicide.

Musiah Wadud’s death was due to “blunt impacts to head, neck, trunk, and extremities with brain, liver, skeletal, and soft tissue injuries,” according to the medical examiner.

Police initially responded to the Parkside Gardens apartment complex on East 260th Street on the morning of May 5 to investigate the child’s death.

The boy, who was first identified by family members as Musiah Wadud, was taken to University Hospitals Richmond Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Vigil held to remember 4-year-old Euclid boy who died under suspicious circumstances

Police said three children, who are 10 years old or younger, were removed from the apartment for their safety.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, Euclid police said no arrests have been made in connection to Wadud’s death.

