Cleveland City Council approves police jurisdiction expansion

Police car with lights flashing
Police car with lights flashing(Pexels)
By Brian Koster
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City council approved legislation allowing Case Western Reserve University and University Circle police forces to expand their jurisdictions within the City of Cleveland and outside the property of the university and east of University Circle, according to a press release from city council.

Council said the aim is to increase public safety presence in the vicinity.

CWRU PD will cover Little Italy and a portion of the police Fifth District from East 105th Street to East 120th Street between Wade Park Avenue and Ashbury Avenue.

UCI police will expand to East 123rd Street and Edge Hill Road in Cleveland. 

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

