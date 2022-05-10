2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Corrosion under fire coating on main beams caused the closure of the Memphis Avenue Bridge

By Brian Duffy
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Works is responsible for the inspection and maintenance of just about 100 bridges countywide and inspectors on-site at the Memphis Avenue Bridge project found sufficient reason to shut down the one lane of the bridge that the county had hoped to keep open during the construction project.

The bridge is 3 spans and contractors during work to demolish the southernmost span noticed a potential issue with the beams in the center span and the county sent in inspectors to check the beams that had been coated with fire protection.

“What they found was those beams, even though there was no indication from the outside, there was no swelling, cracking, rust, anything like that, once we took that material off there was some serious rust and corrosion going on with those beams,” said Tom Sotak, an engineer and the Director of Cuyahoga County Public Works.

Sotak said the section loss was at a point where there was no longer an option left to keep the bridge open even to one lane of traffic and the decision was made to shut it down.

“Obviously we try to keep these bridges open because it is not only convenient for the motoring public and the businesses but also emergency vehicles so we take this very seriously,” Sotak said.

USF Holland Trucking who would use Memphis Avenue to Tiedeman Road for quick access to 480 will obviously be affected.

Memphis Kiddie Park will open as scheduled on May 21st as the city of Brooklyn and Cuyahoga County have agreed to move the road closure barriers back towards the bridge, from the intersection of Memphis and Tiedeman to allow access to the Park’s, parking lot.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

Corrosion under fire coating on main beams caused the closure of the Memphis Avenue Bridge
Corrosion under fire coating on main beams caused the closure of the Memphis Avenue Bridge
Two homes and a car on Cleveland’s East Side were riddled by gunfire early Tuesday morning.
2 houses, car, riddled with bullets during drive-by shooting on Cleveland’s East side, police say
Sadly, our partners at the Cuyahoga County Scam Squad say they’ve taken other similar reports...
Cuyahoga County Scam Squad warns schools after Northeast Ohio teacher lost thousands of dollars to scammers
Tracie Potts
CW43 Focus: TV producer, Tracie Potts shares her life in entertainment industry