Fire tears through home in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters responded to a burning home early Tuesday morning on the city of Cleveland’s West side.

The fire was first reported at around 6 a.m. on Sedalia Avenue near West 168th Street in the West Park neighborhood.

Heavy fire was reportedly coming from the home at the time emergency crews were dispatched.

Right now. 0605 hrs.

Cleveland firefighters arriving to battle a HOUSE FIRE. Sedalia ave. Westpark neighborhood. Battalion 3.

Heavy fire. Checking for occupants pic.twitter.com/u1s1fKvjzG — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) May 10, 2022

The fire was so severe, the siding on the neighboring home melted and a nearby car was damaged.

The occupants told 19 News everyone made it out of the home.

This story will be updated as more details develop.

