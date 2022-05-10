2 Strong 4 Bullies
Flu season hits peak later than normal

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is reporting the state’s first flu-associated pediatric...
The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is reporting the state’s first flu-associated pediatric death of the 2021-22 flu season, an 8-month-old male from Ashland County.(MGN)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to recent data from the Ohio Department of Health, hospitalizations due to influenza have been down compared to the 5-year average. The data also shows that, typically, flu cases decline in mid-March, but this season has seen cases start to rise in March.

Flu season typically starts in October, extending into May. Over the last five years, the peak has consistently been in late February/early March. For the 2021-2022 season, flu cases have started to peak in April with May still seeing high cases.

The CDC has reported that “Reduced population immunity due to lack of flu virus activity since March 2020 could result in an early and possibly severe flu season”.

