Kent native to have artwork featured on new US postage stamps

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) announced its newest stamp additions for 2022 on May 3, and one of Northeast Ohio’s best will soon be featured on envelope corners throughout the country.

Kent photographer and illustrator James Vaughan’s collaboration with NASA, depicting the James Webb Space Telescope launched on Dec. 25, 2021, will be one of the seven new stamps to be featured in 2022, according to a USPS news release.

Vaughan created the image of the telescope drifting through a star-filled landscape digitally, the news release said.

The USPS will feature Northeast Ohio artist James Vaughan's illustration of the James Webb Space Telescope on stamps coming soon. (Source: United States Postal Service)

The artwork featured by the USPS was originally commissioned as a cover for the February 2016 cover of the “Science” magazine, Vaughan said.

A spokesperson for USPS told 19 News the release date for the stamps have yet to be announced.

