Man charged with DUI after crashing into fire department’s museum, police say

Everyone is okay after a car crashed into the Knoxville Fire Department museum in downtown Knoxville, according to KFD.
By Savannah Smith, Kelly Ann Krueger and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A man crashed his vehicle into the Knoxville Fire Department museum on Sunday, according to officials.

The Knoxville Fire Department said a white Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed through the museum located in the front yard of the fire department’s headquarters at 1:54 a.m. Sunday.

No one was injured in the crash, but the building suffered major damage, officials said.

“Thankfully, our Steamer Engine Sam B. Boyd was not damaged,” the fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, the driver was identified as 29-year-old Devon Oneal. He was arrested and charged with a DUI.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

