Memphis Avenue closure due to safety concerns could cause delays for Cleveland drivers

By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Motorists who regularly travel on Memphis Avenue in Cleveland may have to find an alternate route for the time being.

Safety concerns over the bridge’s structural integrity prompted Cuyahoga County officials to close the stretch of roadway on Monday so an inspection can be done and repairs can be made if necessary

A detour is set up for drivers in both directions on Memphis Avenue near the Memphis Kiddie Park between Tiedeman Road and Bellaire Road.

The detour took 19 News crews approximately 10 minutes to work around.

Officials have not said how long the bridge will remain closed.

