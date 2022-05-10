Mentor woman helps thousands of Ukrainian orphans find shelter

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio woman has returned home from Ukraine after helping thousands of orphans find shelter.

Since the war started in Ukraine, Mentor native Dr. Sherri McClurg, along with the organization New Horizons for Children, have relocated over 1,000 orphans to safety.

Dr. McClurg is the New Horizons For Children CEO.

“Some of these kids don’t have schools to go back to. Nobody anticipated the amount of suffering and lives damaged, and properties destroyed.”

New Horizons for Children is a faith-based orphan care program. They signed a “Memorandum of Understanding” with the Lviv Regional Military to provide services in western Ukraine to the country’s orphaned children and their local caregivers.

“The authorities are finding schools that are no longer in use. They’ve gone to online education, so we’ve used those school buildings. Their schools are boarding schools, so they already have beds, showers, and kitchens,” said McClurg.

These safe havens are located close to Ukraine’s western border. The children receive room and board, food, medical care, and other resources.

Dr. McClurg will head back to Ukraine in a couple of weeks. She says the next step is for their organization to make plans to house more children so they can if needed to do so.

