2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mentor woman helps thousands of Ukrainian orphans find shelter

By Katie Tercek
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio woman has returned home from Ukraine after helping thousands of orphans find shelter.

Since the war started in Ukraine, Mentor native Dr. Sherri McClurg, along with the organization New Horizons for Children, have relocated over 1,000 orphans to safety.

Dr. McClurg is the New Horizons For Children CEO.

“Some of these kids don’t have schools to go back to. Nobody anticipated the amount of suffering and lives damaged, and properties destroyed.”

New Horizons for Children is a faith-based orphan care program. They signed a “Memorandum of Understanding” with the Lviv Regional Military to provide services in western Ukraine to the country’s orphaned children and their local caregivers.

“The authorities are finding schools that are no longer in use. They’ve gone to online education, so we’ve used those school buildings. Their schools are boarding schools, so they already have beds, showers, and kitchens,” said McClurg.

These safe havens are located close to Ukraine’s western border. The children receive room and board, food, medical care, and other resources.

Dr. McClurg will head back to Ukraine in a couple of weeks. She says the next step is for their organization to make plans to house more children so they can if needed to do so.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

The Akron Police Department is asking for the community’s help to locate a teenager with...
Summit County teen with learning disabilities missing since April 29, police say
Summit County man arrested after shooting from apartment building
19 News
Mentor woman helps thousands of Ukrainian orphans find shelter
19 News
Memphis Avenue bridge closure due to safety concerns causes delays for Cleveland drivers