Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant stretch continues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A dome of dry air is preventing any fronts or systems from making it into Ohio. We will just see some high cloud cover at times today. Afternoon temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. The main storm track right now is well to the west of us. Looks like we stay dry through Friday. High temperatures approaching 80 degrees. It’s been quite some time since we have seen a dry spell lasting this long.

