Police: Man shoots his father multiple times with intention to kill
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – An Alabama man was arrested after police said he shot his own father Monday.
Court filings state that Fredrick Moore Jr. shot his father multiple times overnight.
Investigators say the 24-year-old shot his father in the face, shoulder and leg with the intention of killing him.
Moore was charged with attempted murder, WSFA reported. Police did not provide a motive for the shooting.
Moore is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center on a bail of $60,000.
