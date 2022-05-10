2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: West Chester man used fake movie money to scam woman out of horse trailer

The alleged crime turned a 20-year-old’s dream present into a $2,200 nightmare.
By Mike Schell
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Blanchester mother who wanted to buy a present for her daughter was allegedly duped by a man peddling fake money.

Timothy Noble, 33, of West Chester, was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center after police arrested him last week on charges of counterfeiting and forgery.

Jennifer Gordon says she put her motorcycle trailer up for sale on Facebook so she could buy a horse trailer for her 20-year-old daughter, Angel.

“That’s been her passion since she was a young girl, and that’s what’s kept her grounded,” Gordon said.

Noble appeared in court last week after his arrest. Court documents show he also met a man at a gas station in Harrison and used $960 in fake money to buy an iPad.

Gordon says security camera footage at her Blanchester home captures the $2,200 trailer sale between Noble and Angel, but it wasn’t until a few days later that Angel noticed the money had a stamp on it that indicated it was movie prop money. That’s when Angel called her mom.

“She’s just screaming hysterical. Hysterical. Crying, ‘Mommy, mommy, I told you my dreams were never going to come true, it’s all fake, it’s all fake, I told you I’m stupid, it’ll never come true, my dreams are never going to come true,’” Gordon recalled.

Court documents indicate Noble had over $2,600 in fake currency. It’s not clear what movie it came from or how Noble manipulated the money to make it look more realistic.

“Her heart was crushed, you know? She’s a good person and a good kid,” Gordon said.

Gordon adds her daughter loves animals, deserves a trailer for her horses and would give her last penny to someone in need.

“She’s like, ‘Mom, I just gave the homeless guy my last $30, the one with one leg.’ She said, ‘My last $30 of my real money.’ I’m broke and I told her, ‘We’ll get through this baby. We’ve gotten through worse.’”

West Chester police were able to return the motorcycle trailer earlier this week. Gordon says she will sell it and eventually buy Angel that horse trailer.

Noble was released without bond following his arraignment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

