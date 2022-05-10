Summit County man arrested after shooting from apartment building

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man was arrested on May 9 after shooting from a window of an apartment building in Akron, According to Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department.

The incident happened at around 4 p.m. after officers arrived at the apartment building, located in the 1100 block of Independence Avenue, according to a news release.

Police were told by a witness that the man, later identified as Christopher Washer, fired several shots from a window, the release said.

Police found Washer hiding in a laundry room on the fourth floor of the building, Lt. Miller said.

He was arrested without incident but the gun was not recovered, police said.

Lt. Miller told 19 News nobody was hurt from the gunfire, but the bullet casings were not recovered yet.

Washer, who had multiple unrelated warrants, was charged with obstructing official business, police said.

The investigation into the weapon discharge claim is still pending, officials said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.