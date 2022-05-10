Summit County teen with learning disabilities missing since April 29, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department is asking for the community’s help to locate a teenager with learning disabilities who has been missing since April 29.

Jonathan Ratcliff, 15, was last seen at around 12:30 p.m. at Steel Academy, located at 1570 Creighton Ave., according to police reports.

Jonathan’s mom, April, said he became disorderly with teachers before running out of the building, the report said.

Jonathan is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs 160 pounds.

Jonathan has brown hair and brown eyes, the report said.

April told 19 News Jonathan has learning disabilities and was last seen wearing a red and grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police said Jonathan is known to frequent the Goodyear Heights area.

If Jonathan is seen, please call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2552.

