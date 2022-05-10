2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wildfire smoke returns to Northeast Ohio skies

By Kelly Dobeck
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The largest fire in the nation continues to spread across portions of New Mexico.

The smoke from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire has already burned close to 200,000 acres of the state.

The smoke can be picked up by higher levels of the atmosphere along the jet stream, the strong wind currents that help direct the flow of weather systems.

Wildfire smoke travel thousands of miles at the higher levels of the atmosphere.

Some of that smoke has made it to northeast Ohio.

There was a bit of haze out there early Tuesday, but forecasts suggest that there could be more haze around early Wednesday.

Smoke from the wildfires in New Mexico will make its way towards Cleveland Wednesday
(WOIO)

For more details on the fire, fire alerts, and how the smoke spreads, you can check out today’s episode of Science School.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

