18-year-old shot to death early Wednesday morning on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot to death overnight near the city of Cleveland’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood.

According to Cleveland EMS, the 18-year-old victim was found fatally shot in a backyard near the intersection of East 64th Street and Collier Avenue at approximately 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 18-year-old victim as Alan Warner, of Cleveland.

Cleveland police have not publicly released any details yet regarding Wednesday morning’s shooting near East 64th Street.

