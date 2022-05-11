2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

18-year-old shot to death early Wednesday morning on Cleveland’s East side

File - Crime scene
File - Crime scene(Source: MGN)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot to death overnight near the city of Cleveland’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood.

According to Cleveland EMS, the 18-year-old victim was found fatally shot in a backyard near the intersection of East 64th Street and Collier Avenue at approximately 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 18-year-old victim as Alan Warner, of Cleveland.

Cleveland police have not publicly released any details yet regarding Wednesday morning’s shooting near East 64th Street.

This story will be updated as more details develop.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

19 News
Fisherman helps rescue man from Lake Erie, Cleveland EMS says
24-year-old Mabel Foote and 38-year-old Louise Wolfe were walking home from school when someone...
Dark Side of the Land: Murder case of 2 Parma teachers remains unsolved
19 News
Fisherman helps rescue man from Lake Erie, Cleveland EMS says
Intersection near where body was discovered
Discovery of body along Stark County road prompts homicide investigation from sheriff’s office