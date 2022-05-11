2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1st cruise ship docks at Port of Cleveland since before COVID-19 pandemic

By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Port of Cleveland welcomed its first cruise ship passengers since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Ocean Navigator” docked on Cleveland’s Lake Erie shoreline on Wednesday morning, allowing passengers to pass through the port’s new U.S. Customs facility.

The American Queen Voyages passenger cruise ship, which sails the Great Lakes, is the first to dock in Cleveland since the COVID-19 pandemic caused cancelations over two years ago.

A total of 36 passenger vessels are expected to voyage to Cleveland this season.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

The USPS will feature Northeast Ohio artist James Vaughan's illustration of the James Webb...
Kent native to have artwork featured on new US postage stamps
Tracie Potts
CW43 Focus: TV producer, Tracie Potts shares her life in entertainment industry
The skills you'll need to get and keep a job
CW43 Focus: Beyond the Resume
Ohio man provides aid in Ukraine as war continues
Meet an Ohio man helping those who need it most in Ukraine