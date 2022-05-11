1st cruise ship docks at Port of Cleveland since before COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Port of Cleveland welcomed its first cruise ship passengers since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Ocean Navigator” docked on Cleveland’s Lake Erie shoreline on Wednesday morning, allowing passengers to pass through the port’s new U.S. Customs facility.

The American Queen Voyages passenger cruise ship, which sails the Great Lakes, is the first to dock in Cleveland since the COVID-19 pandemic caused cancelations over two years ago.

A total of 36 passenger vessels are expected to voyage to Cleveland this season.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.