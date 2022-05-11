2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 ‘household members’ charged with murder in connection to death of 4-year-old Euclid boy

Devin Hall and Dyneshia Anderson
Devin Hall and Dyneshia Anderson(Source: Euclid police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid Police Department identified the two suspects who were arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of a 4-year-old boy.

Initial appearances for 29-year-old Devin Hall and 30-year-old Dyneshia Anderson are scheduled for 1 p.m. at Euclid Municipal Court.

Both face a charge of murder, Euclid police said.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office previously said the death of 4-year-old Musiah Wadud was ruled a homicide due to “blunt impacts to head, neck, trunk, and extremities with brain, liver, skeletal, and soft tissue injuries.”

Police initially responded to the Parkside Gardens apartment complex on East 260th Street on the morning of May 5 after receiving a report for an unresponsive 4-year-old.

CPR was administered and paramedics took Wadud to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead from the scene.

Detectives began investigating the suspicious death immediately, according to police.

Warrants were later issued for the arrests of Hall and Anderson. Both were taken into custody on May 10 in Cleveland.

Police said three other children, who are 10 years old or younger, were removed from the apartment for their safety.

This story will be updated.

