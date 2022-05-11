Bodies found in vehicle pulled from lake at state park in southwestern Ohio, ODNR says

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for two missing adults at a lake in a southwestern Ohio state park resulted in the grim discovery of two bodies in a submerged vehicle that was pulled from the water Tuesday night, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The Clinton County Coroner’s Office will identify the two people found dead in Cowan Lake at Cowan Lake State Park in Wilmington, said ODNR spokesman David Roorbach.

This is drone footage of a pickup truck being pulled out of Cowan Lake about an hour ago. ODNR says they are looking for two missing people but we do not know if anyone is in the truck. Working to find out more. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/mC831RuNss — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) May 10, 2022

Visitors to the 692-acre lake, which ultimately drains into the Little Miami River, can swim, fish, sail and kayak, according to the park’s website.

ODNR officers received a report of two missing adults there and responded with the Loveland-Symmes Task Force One dive team and Clinton County Sheriff’s Office about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Roorbach said.

Three hours later, a “target of interest” was located about 10 feet underwater offshore, he said. A tow truck arrived and pulled the vehicle out of the water at about 5:30 p.m.

Further details were not released late Tuesday while authorities continued to investigate.

