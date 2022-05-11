2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bodies found in vehicle pulled from lake at state park in southwestern Ohio, ODNR says

The search for two missing adults at a lake in a southwestern Ohio state park resulted in the discovery of two bodies in a submerged vehicle that was pulled from the water Tuesday night, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for two missing adults at a lake in a southwestern Ohio state park resulted in the grim discovery of two bodies in a submerged vehicle that was pulled from the water Tuesday night, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The Clinton County Coroner’s Office will identify the two people found dead in Cowan Lake at Cowan Lake State Park in Wilmington, said ODNR spokesman David Roorbach.

Visitors to the 692-acre lake, which ultimately drains into the Little Miami River, can swim, fish, sail and kayak, according to the park’s website.

ODNR officers received a report of two missing adults there and responded with the Loveland-Symmes Task Force One dive team and Clinton County Sheriff’s Office about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Roorbach said.

Three hours later, a “target of interest” was located about 10 feet underwater offshore, he said. A tow truck arrived and pulled the vehicle out of the water at about 5:30 p.m.

Further details were not released late Tuesday while authorities continued to investigate.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story on air and all of our digital platforms.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

