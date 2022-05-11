Breaking down the actual cost of a gallon of gas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Frustration grows every time you have to fill up your tank, but do you really know the breakdown of the cost for a gallon of gas?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration tracks, not only the cost of fuel but, how much is spent from buying the crude oil to refining it into gasoline and getting to your local station.

What you might be surprised by is the amount of profit the gas station owner is making is actually very low.

Using the average cost of a gallon of gas from March of this year, here is the actual breakdown:

When you breakdown what it costs to create, ship and pump a gallon of gas, the profit margin for a station owner is actually very low. (Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration)

