Cleveland homicide victim found shot to death in street, medical examiner says

Authorities are investigating a homicide
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said a man was found dead in the street early Wednesday morning on Cleveland’s East side.

A homicide investigation started after Antonio Harris was discovered in the street just after midnight near the intersection of Woodhill Road and Parkview Avenue, officials said.

The 31-year-old shooting victim died at the scene.

Cleveland police have not publicly released any details about the shooting.

This is a developing story.

