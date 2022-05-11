Cleveland homicide victim found shot to death in street, medical examiner says
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said a man was found dead in the street early Wednesday morning on Cleveland’s East side.
A homicide investigation started after Antonio Harris was discovered in the street just after midnight near the intersection of Woodhill Road and Parkview Avenue, officials said.
The 31-year-old shooting victim died at the scene.
Cleveland police have not publicly released any details about the shooting.
This is a developing story.
