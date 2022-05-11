Cleveland homicide victim found shot to death in street, medical examiner says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said a man was found dead in the street early Wednesday morning on Cleveland’s East side.

A homicide investigation started after Antonio Harris was discovered in the street just after midnight near the intersection of Woodhill Road and Parkview Avenue, officials said.

The 31-year-old shooting victim died at the scene.

Cleveland police have not publicly released any details about the shooting.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.