Dark Side of the Land: Murder case of 2 Parma teachers remains unsolved

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma high school principal and teacher were brutally beaten to death on their way home from school. The grisly murder happened more than a century ago, and sadly for the two young women, detectives never closed the case.

Mabel Foote, 24, Louise Wolfe, 38, were walking home from school when someone attacked them.

In our true-crime podcast, Dark Side of the Land, 19 News Investigator, Kelly Kennedy takes a look back at the case and talks with a relative of one of the women.

Both women were beaten so badly they were practically unrecognizable. Their skulls were bashed in; their clothing was torn to shreds, and close by, a bloody fence that had brunette and blonde hair wrapped around the end of it. Police believed it was the murder weapon.

In 1932, more than 10 years later, the Women’s Civic League of Brooklyn erected a memorial in honor of the teachers. It’s located inside Brookside Park on West 25th Street. Cuyahoga County teachers later added a fountain, and Cleveland teachers added a bench. So even though the teacher’s killer was never brought to justice, their memories still live on in Cleveland.

