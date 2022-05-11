2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Discovery of body along Stark County road prompts homicide investigation from sheriff’s office

Intersection near where body was discovered
Intersection near where body was discovered(Source: Google Maps)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said a male’s body was found along an East Canton road late Tuesday night.

A homicide investigation was launched after Sheriff George Maier said deputies discovered the deceased male just before 9 p.m. on Hardington Avenue NE near 12th Street NE.

According to the sheriff’s office, a passerby initially reported the body along the roadway.

The Stark County Coroner’s Office and Canton Township Fire Department helped deputies at the scene on Tuesday night.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the male.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the discovery is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 330-430-3800.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

19 News
Fisherman helps rescue man from Lake Erie, Cleveland EMS says
19 News
Fisherman helps rescue man from Lake Erie, Cleveland EMS says
The family of Donte Lockett held a vigil Tuesday at the gas station where he was murdered on...
Family holds vigil at Euclid gas station where 28-year-old was murdered
2 arrested in connection with 4-year-old Euclid boy’s death
2 arrested in connection with 4-year-old Euclid boy’s death