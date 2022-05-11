Discovery of body along Stark County road prompts homicide investigation from sheriff’s office

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said a male’s body was found along an East Canton road late Tuesday night.

A homicide investigation was launched after Sheriff George Maier said deputies discovered the deceased male just before 9 p.m. on Hardington Avenue NE near 12th Street NE.

According to the sheriff’s office, a passerby initially reported the body along the roadway.

The Stark County Coroner’s Office and Canton Township Fire Department helped deputies at the scene on Tuesday night.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the male.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the discovery is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 330-430-3800.

