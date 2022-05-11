2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Egg-sized diamond fetches over $21M with fees at Geneva sale

FILE - A Christie's employee holds "The Rock" a white diamond of 228,31 carats which is the...
FILE - A Christie's employee holds "The Rock" a white diamond of 228,31 carats which is the largest white diamond ever seen throughout auction market history, during a preview at Christie's, in Geneva, Switzerland, May 6, 2022. Christie's says “The Rock,” an egg-sized white diamond billed as the largest of its kind to go up for auction, sold Wednesday May 11, 2022, for more than 21.6 million Swiss francs ($21.75 million), including fees — though at the low end of the expected range.(Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — Christie’s says “The Rock,” an egg-sized white diamond billed as the largest of its kind to go up for auction, sold Wednesday for more than 21.6 million Swiss francs ($21.75 million), including fees — though at the low end of the expected range.

The 228-carat pear-shaped G-Color stone, with its platinum pendant mounting, has a gross weight of 61.3 grams (2.2 ounces) and dimensions of 5.4 centimeters by 3.1 centimeters (2.1 inches by 1.2 inches) — making it about the size of a medium hen’s egg.

G-Color is not the highest grade, but fourth on the letter rung below the top-grade D-Color diamonds.

An unspecified private buyer acquired The Rock, for which the pre-auction estimate was between 19 million and 30 million francs.

Max Fawcett, head of jewelry at Christie’s Geneva, hailed a successful sale in “uncharted territory” for a stone of its kind.

Also going under the hammer Wednesday was the “Red Cross” diamond, a 205.1-carat fancy yellow stone, which fetched nearly 14.2 million francs, double the pre-sale estimate. The diamond was cut from a rough stone unearthed from South Africa’s Griqualand mines in the early 20th century, and went up for auction for the first time in 1918.

Fawcett testified to a “huge amount of interest” in the Red Cross diamond, saying that an unspecified “7-figure sum” from the proceeds of the sale to an unspecified private buyer would be donated to the international Red Cross Movement, the Geneva-based humanitarian aid group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

A new law requiring recess will go into effect starting next school year and applies to all...
New law requires daily recess for all elementary students in Georgia
The Ukrainian military says Russia is holding back some of its forces to prevent a Ukrainian...
Ukraine to hold first war crimes trial of captured Russian
FILE - Nathan Carman departs federal court, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Providence, R.I....
Man denies killing mother at sea to inherit family’s estate
Clarence Dixon's execution took place on Wednesday.
Clarence Dixon dies in Arizona’s 1st execution since 2014
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday assailed the leaked draft opinion on a pivotal...
Democrats’ effort to secure Roe v. Wade falls to filibuster