Family holds vigil at Euclid gas station where 28-year-old was murdered

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Less than one week after a 28-year-old man was murdered at a Euclid gas station, there are still no arrests and the victim’s family is growing increasingly vocal about the investigation.

On Tuesday, the friends and family of Donte Lockett held a vigil and rally at the Sunoco station near the intersection of East 222nd Street and Miller Avenue.

“It’s just unbelievable how the family received no leads, no information from police and we feel as if we’re not getting any justice,” one woman told the crowd. “I don’t think the family even talked to the police about what they know. We’re lost and we just need information. We want justice for Dante now.”

The group gathered at pump number five, where Lockett was shot multiple times early last Thursday morning.

The owner of the gas station met with the family during Tuesday’s vigil and said the shooting was captured on his surveillance cameras.

He said the video shows two suspects walk up to Lockett before he was shot.

The two ran away, according to the business owner, who did not identify himself by name.

“This shouldn’t have happened. He was going about his business. He wasn’t hurting anyone,” he said.

“Dante was an extremely nice young man. He went to work every day. Rarely was he out... he didn’t hang out. He wasn’t a street guy,” said grandmother Shirley Lockett. “Dante would come and gently kiss me on my jaw. He hugged me every time he came in that house.”

Police have not released much information about the shooting, but according to the store’s owner, investigators were given a copy of the security footage.

“Put these guns away and learn to love one another,” said Ms. Lockett. “Don’t continue to let the adversary pull you down.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Euclid Police.

