Fisherman helps rescue man from Lake Erie, Cleveland EMS says
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old man was hospitalized late Tuesday night after he was rescued from Lake Erie.
According to Cleveland EMS, a fisherman helped pull the man to shore near Edgewater Beach at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Paramedics took the man to MetroHealth Medical System in critical conditions, officials said.
Investigators said it’s not known at this time why the man was in the water.
This is a developing story.
