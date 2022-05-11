Fisherman helps rescue man from Lake Erie, Cleveland EMS says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old man was hospitalized late Tuesday night after he was rescued from Lake Erie.

According to Cleveland EMS, a fisherman helped pull the man to shore near Edgewater Beach at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Paramedics took the man to MetroHealth Medical System in critical conditions, officials said.

Investigators said it’s not known at this time why the man was in the water.

This is a developing story.

