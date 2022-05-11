Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry spell rolls on; temperatures around 80 degrees through Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A big dome of dry air is still place across Ohio. No rain in the forecast through Friday. We do have some cloud cover this morning from Sandusky to Mansfield areas. This is along the leading edge of more humid air to the west of us. It’ll be a mainly sunny afternoon. High temperatures around 80 degrees. A more pronounced lake breeze will kick in this afternoon. You’ll drop into the 60s where this sets up. More sunshine tomorrow. The humidity levels will be quite low for our area through tomorrow. The humidity will sneak up a bit on Friday. We are going with a little more cloud cover in the afternoon. High temperatures remain around 80 degrees. A disturbance tracking in from the south Saturday will trigger some afternoon thunderstorms. This will be our next shot of some rain.

