Pain at the pump: gas prices reach record highs all over the country and in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The national average for a gallon of regular gas is up to $4.36 according to GasBuddy.

In just the last seven days, the national average price of fuel rose over 15 cents per gallon.

Experts said they believe costs could continue to climb through Memorial Day as summer road trip season begins and oil prices remain volatile.

Here in Northeast Ohio, 19 News cameras were rolling as crews spotted prices ranging from $4.39 to $4.09.

Customers are using apps like GasBuddy to search for lower prices or simply sticking to their tried and true places, like Convenient Foodmart & Gas on W. 48th and Clark which has some of the lowest-priced gas in the city.

