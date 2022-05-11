2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Site of former middle school in Cleveland will be turned into affordable housing complex

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The huge empty lot that sits in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood on East 105th used to be the Harry E. Davis Middle School.

Come next year, it will be transformed into “The Davis” affordable housing complex.

“Seeing the renditions of what’s gonna be here, it’s exciting, it’s nice to see there will be some homes for the existing residents and not just the new influx of folks that are coming here,” said Sherry Callahan of Cleveland.

Callahan has lived in the Glenville neighborhood for 30 years.

She even went to Harry E. Davis.

She was at the groundbreaking of the housing complex on Wednesday.

Callahan says “The Davis” is going to really benefit older residents in the area who may be looking to downsize their homes.

“This is going to provide something a little more manageable for them where maybe they don’t have to leave and go in a total other community,” said Callahan.

Not only will the Davis be a place that people can call home, but it will also provide them with essential healthcare services.

“We’re going to have a telehealth center over in our space in which patients... can have a telehealth visit with their U.H provider,” said Celina Cunanan with University Hospitals.

In addition to telehealth services, U.H will have a center that provides residents with a food pantry, programs for pregnant mothers and senior citizens plus so much more.

“It is just removing those barriers for people is really what we’re trying to do... for University Hospitals,” said Cunanan.

Callahan says she appreciates the services that’ll be offered at the housing complex and wants to see the neighborhood grow even more.

“To see this resurgence of a neighborhood that didn’t totally fall into disrepair means a lot,” said Callahan.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

Cafrvana, the used car giant, will close their Euclid re-furbishing plant in July forcing about...
Carvana slams the door on about 300 workers at their Euclid refurbishing facility
Site of former middle school in Cleveland will be turned into affordable housing complex
Site of former middle school in Cleveland will be turned into affordable housing complex
Cleveland man loses everything he owns on Greyhound bus
Cleveland man loses everything he owns on Greyhound bus
New bill looks to give Ohioans, not investors, first chance to buy a home
New bill looks to give Ohioans, not investors, first chance to buy a home
Curtis rides bus from Cleveland to OKC
Cleveland man loses everything he owns on Greyhound bus