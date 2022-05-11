Site of former middle school in Cleveland will be turned into affordable housing complex

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The huge empty lot that sits in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood on East 105th used to be the Harry E. Davis Middle School.

Come next year, it will be transformed into “The Davis” affordable housing complex.

“Seeing the renditions of what’s gonna be here, it’s exciting, it’s nice to see there will be some homes for the existing residents and not just the new influx of folks that are coming here,” said Sherry Callahan of Cleveland.

Callahan has lived in the Glenville neighborhood for 30 years.

She even went to Harry E. Davis.

She was at the groundbreaking of the housing complex on Wednesday.

Callahan says “The Davis” is going to really benefit older residents in the area who may be looking to downsize their homes.

“This is going to provide something a little more manageable for them where maybe they don’t have to leave and go in a total other community,” said Callahan.

Not only will the Davis be a place that people can call home, but it will also provide them with essential healthcare services.

“We’re going to have a telehealth center over in our space in which patients... can have a telehealth visit with their U.H provider,” said Celina Cunanan with University Hospitals.

In addition to telehealth services, U.H will have a center that provides residents with a food pantry, programs for pregnant mothers and senior citizens plus so much more.

“It is just removing those barriers for people is really what we’re trying to do... for University Hospitals,” said Cunanan.

Callahan says she appreciates the services that’ll be offered at the housing complex and wants to see the neighborhood grow even more.

“To see this resurgence of a neighborhood that didn’t totally fall into disrepair means a lot,” said Callahan.

