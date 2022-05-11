U.S. Marshals arrest murder suspect in Arizona

PHOENIX, ARIZONA (WOIO) - According to the U.S. Marshals Service, members of the Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force arrested 29-year-old Michael Childress who was wanted by the Mansfield Police Department for murder Tuesday.

Police said Childress and another male, Kenneth Norris, 31, got into a verbal altercation outside of a convenience store located near the 1000 block of W. 4th Street, in Mansfield. According to police, the verbal altercation quickly escalated when Childress pistol-whipped Norris and then shot him in the head. Norris died of his injury days later and a homicide warrant for Childress is forthcoming.

