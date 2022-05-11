2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

U.S. Marshals arrest murder suspect in Arizona

Michael Childress, 29, was wanted by Mansfield
Michael Childress arrested
Michael Childress arrested(Source: Mansfield Police Department)
By Brian Koster
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, ARIZONA (WOIO) - According to the U.S. Marshals Service, members of the Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force arrested 29-year-old Michael Childress who was wanted by the Mansfield Police Department for murder Tuesday.

Police said Childress and another male, Kenneth Norris, 31, got into a verbal altercation outside of a convenience store located near the 1000 block of W. 4th Street, in Mansfield. According to police, the verbal altercation quickly escalated when Childress pistol-whipped Norris and then shot him in the head. Norris died of his injury days later and a homicide warrant for Childress is forthcoming.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

The family of Donte Lockett held a vigil Tuesday at the gas station where he was murdered on...
Family holds vigil at Euclid gas station where 28-year-old was murdered
2 arrested in connection with 4-year-old Euclid boy’s death
2 arrested in connection with 4-year-old Euclid boy’s death
Family holds vigil at Euclid gas station where 28-year-old was murdered
Family holds vigil at Euclid gas station where 28-year-old was murdered
Cuyahoga County Scam Squad warns schools after Northeast Ohio teacher lost thousands of dollars...
Cuyahoga County Scam Squad warns schools after Northeast Ohio teacher lost thousands