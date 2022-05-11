Wednesday’s Cleveland Guardians game postponed due to ‘multiple positive COVID-19 tests’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wednesday’s game between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox was postponed as a result of numerous COVID-19 cases.

A team spokesperson said there were “multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cleveland Guardians organization.”

Manager Terry Francona was among those to test positive, according to reports.

The postponement will allow more time to perform more testing and contact tracing.

A date to make up the game, which was supposed to be played in Chicago, has not been announced.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.