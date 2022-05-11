2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Wednesday’s Cleveland Guardians game postponed due to ‘multiple positive COVID-19 tests’

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches from the dugout in the fourth inning of a...
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches from the dugout in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Cleveland. The Indians won 10-1. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(WIBW)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wednesday’s game between the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox was postponed as a result of numerous COVID-19 cases.

A team spokesperson said there were “multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cleveland Guardians organization.”

Manager Terry Francona was among those to test positive, according to reports.

The postponement will allow more time to perform more testing and contact tracing.

A date to make up the game, which was supposed to be played in Chicago, has not been announced.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians logo
Guardians top Toronto 8-2 in 2nd game for doubleheader split
Cleveland Guardians
Rain postpones Guardians’ May 6 game to traditional doubleheader on May 7
Cleveland Guardians logo
Rookie Kwan hits first homer, Guardians beat Blue Jays 6-5
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan is congratulated after scoring against the Kansas City Royals...
Clevinger makes emotional return, Padres, Guardians split