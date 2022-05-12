36-year-old man found dead inside East Akron home sparks murder investigation, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A murder investigation is underway after a 36-year-old man was found dead inside an East Akron home with an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen, Akron Police confirmed.

Officers were sent to the home in the 800 block of McKinley Avenue around 10:25 a.m. on May 12 after a family member found the victim unresponsive inside the house, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police stated.

Police said the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

The victim’s name is being withheld until he has been identified and his family has been notified, according to police.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown, police stated.

No arrests have been made in this ongoing investigation, police confirmed.

Police said this marks the 11th homicide in Akron this year.

If you have any information on this homicide, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can stay anonymous.

Reference report #22-57112 with your tips.

