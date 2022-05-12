Akron driver dies after car crashes into van head-on in Portage County, OSHP says

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a 62-year-old Akron man died after hitting a van head-on in Freedom Township on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on SR-303 at milepost 15, west of Stanley Road, at approximately 4:43 p.m. on May 11, according to OSHP.

OSHP said a 2011 GMC Savana ban driven by a 31-year-old Windham man was heading east on SR-303 while a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu driven by the Akron man was going west.

The Malibu drove left of center and hit the Savana head-on, OSHP stated.

According to OSHP, the Malibu then went off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.

The driver of the Malibu had to be extracted from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP stated.

He was identified by OSHP as Dana Morrison.

OSHP confirmed he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Windham Fire and EMS took the driver of the van to Trumbull Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, OSHP said.

He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, according to OSHP.

The Garrettsville Fire Department, Windham Fire Department, Community EMS, Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Portage County Coroner’s Office, Portage County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted at the scene, OSHP listed.

OSHP said this crash remains under investigation.

